The musical "La La Land" won five awards including one for best film at the 70th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) on Sunday before the Oscars later this month.

The success came after it picked up seven awards at the 74th Golden Globes on January.

"La La Land", a throwback musical about an aspiring actress and a jazz pianist who are trying to make their way in Hollywood, had been nominated for 11 awards at the ceremony and won four of them in the categories: best movie, best film music, best direction and best actress.

In her speech, Emma Stone, the winner of the best actress award for her role in the movie, waxed political.

"In a time that's so divisive I think it's really special that we were able to come together... to celebrate the positive gift of creativity and how it can transcend borders and how it can help people to feel a little less alone," Stone said.