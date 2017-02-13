CULTURE
2 MIN READ
La La Land wins five awards at BAFTA
The film's leading actress, Emma Stone, put US politics in the spotlight in her speech at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards.
La La Land wins five awards at BAFTA
Emma Stone holds the award for leading Actress, 'La La Land' at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 12, 2017 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 13, 2017

The musical "La La Land" won five awards including one for best film at the 70th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) on Sunday before the Oscars later this month.

The success came after it picked up seven awards at the 74th Golden Globes on January.

"La La Land", a throwback musical about an aspiring actress and a jazz pianist who are trying to make their way in Hollywood, had been nominated for 11 awards at the ceremony and won four of them in the categories: best movie, best film music, best direction and best actress.

In her speech, Emma Stone, the winner of the best actress award for her role in the movie, waxed political.

"In a time that's so divisive I think it's really special that we were able to come together... to celebrate the positive gift of creativity and how it can transcend borders and how it can help people to feel a little less alone," Stone said.

RECOMMENDED

Veteran actor and comedian Mel Brooks who was honoured for his lifetime of work with the academy's fellowship award also made light of the current political situation.

"I'm not afraid of Trump, not at all," Brooks told reporters, after he won an award for contribution to film, known as the Fellowship.

"I think he's mostly an entertainer," he added.

TRT World 's Sarah Morice has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem