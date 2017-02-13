WORLD
1 MIN READ
Deadly avalanche kills skiers in French Alps
Emergency services search for other survivors from a skiing party of nine that was swept away by the avalanche at Tignes ski resort.
Deadly avalanche kills skiers in French Alps
Rescuers, volunteers and ski instructors have been searching for victims at the avalanche site in an off-piste area after an avalanche engulfed nine people. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 13, 2017

An avalanche struck an Alpine skiing station of Tignes in France on Monday, killing at least four people.

The 400-metre wide avalanche occurred during a particularly busy time for French skiing destinations as schools are in half-term holidays.

Around 40 rescue workers with sniffer dogs and snowploughs have been searching for other survivors from a skiing party of nine, according to authorities.

RECOMMENDED

A father, his two teenage sons and their guide were confirmed to have died in the avalanche, rescue workers said.

The avalanche was the deadliest of its kind in the French Alps since the start of the winter.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem