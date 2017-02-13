WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkmenistan's president wins third term
Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, 59, has run the former Soviet republic of five million people for a decade amid slow economic growth and falling exports.
Turkmenistan's president wins third term
Sunday's presidential polls in Turkmenistan saw a turnout of 97.27 percent. February 12, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 13, 2017

Turkmenistan's Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov will be president for seven more years after he secured a third term in office by winning Sunday's public ballot, the Central Election Commission said on Monday.

Berdymukhamedov has won 97.69 percent of the vote with a turnout of 97.27 percent, it said.

Turkmenistan amended its constitution in 2016 in a way that could allow Berdymukhamedov to stay in power indefinitely, removing the 70-year age limit for presidential candidates, and extending the term to seven years from five. This consolidation of power has been taking place against a background of slowing economic growth and a shortage of foreign currency due to Russia's decision to halt imports of Turkmen gas, Ashgabat's main source of export revenue.

Berdymukhamedov, 59, has run the former Soviet republic of five million people with an iron fist for a decade after succeeding the equally autocratic president-for-life Saparmurat Niyazov who died in 2006.

In the previous election in 2012, Berdymukhamedov won 97 percent of the vote.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reports from Ashgabat, the capital.

RECOMMENDED

"Successful campaign against drug abuse"

Berdymukhamedov cast his ballot at a downtown polling station in Ashgabat after arriving with his family.

"Turkmenistan's goal is joining the ranks of the industrially developed nations," Berdymukhamedov told reporters, adding all candidates had had equal opportunities in the election campaign.

Eight other candidates ran against Berdymukhamedov. All of them are public servants, managers of state-owned companies or nominees of political parties loyal to the government.

"He is carrying out a successful campaign against drug abuse and promised to provide free housing for the disabled," said Zukhra, a 42-year-old medical worker who supported the president.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem