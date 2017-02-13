WORLD
2 MIN READ
Romanian PM vows to stay despite anti-government protests
The demonstrators want Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu and his entire cabinet to resign even after the government scrapped a controversial decree that would weaken measures against corruption in the European country.
Romanian PM vows to stay despite anti-government protests
The Romanian national flag colours on display during a demonstration at Piata Victoriei square in Bucharest, Romania, February 12, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 13, 2017

Tens of thousands returned to the streets of Romania on Sunday demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu and his entire cabinet.

The protests — which entered their 13th day — have not waned despite Grindeanu's government scrapping a controversial decree which triggered the biggest demonstrations since the fall of communism. The decree decriminalised corruption offences involving less than $48,000.

On Wednesday, the government survived a vote of confidence put forward by the opposition in a parliament where Grindeanu holds majority support. But Grindeanu insists his government will not resign.

RECOMMENDED

A few days later, the justice minister quit after he was threatened to be fired by the prime minister for mishandling the decree.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic has more details.

SOURCE:TRT World, TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem