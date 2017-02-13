WORLD
1 MIN READ
Dozens killed in Taiwan bus crash
At least 32 people have been confirmed dead after a bus crashed in Taiwan.
Dozens killed in Taiwan bus crash
Forty-five passengers were on the bus when it overturned. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 13, 2017

At least 32 people were killed and more were taken to hospital after a tour bus crashed on a highway in Taiwan on Monday night.

The bus was carrying 45 people and 13 of them were sent to nearby hospitals, according to the local fire department.

RECOMMENDED

Television footage showed pictures of rescue crews trying to raise the overturned bus on the side of the highway with ambulances and fire trucks lined up along the bend of the road.

Many of the injured were older passengers, local television reported. It was unclear what caused the accident.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem