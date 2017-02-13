Closing Guantanamo Bay was a major campaign promise of former US President Barack Obama. He had eight years to close it.

1. Former President Barack Obama failed to close the prison

Immediately after he took office in 2009, he created a review system designed to release a majority of remaining prisoners.

He managed to whittle the number of detainees down to 41 from 242. The last prisoner to arrive in Guantanamo was in March 2008.

Obama also said he planned to transfer the rest to a prison on US soil – but that never happened. The Republican majority in Congress blocked his efforts, making the closure of the controversial prison on Cuban territory almost impossible.

2. Trump must contend with Obama's legacy

Obama continued to release detainees right up until his final days in office. Overall, only a small proportion of detainees were charged or tried. Indefinite detention continued under Obama.

He was criticised by many who called the prison a "stain on Obama's legacy."

But there were some wins for his administration. No further detainees were put into the prison during his administration – and torture was banned. Obama kept reminding the public that torture does not work, even in his final national security address.

3. Trump has long signalled that he is not on the same page as Obama

The Obama administration was under the international spotlight right until the last minute, as then-incoming President Donald Trump said he would make a U-turn on the US' Guantanamo policy.

"This morning, I watched President Obama talking about Gitmo, right, Guantanamo Bay, which by the way, which by the way, we are keeping open. Which we are keeping open ... and we're gonna load it up with some bad dudes, believe me, we're gonna load it up." Donald Trump said at a campaign rally in Sparks, Nevada.

4. Trump has new plans for the camp. A draft executive order says that the US now wants to capture, not kill

A draft memo obtained by The New York Times says that "It is in the interest of the United States to continue detention operations." Foreign Policy magazine says the Trump administration is finalising the executive order.

"The new directive indicates a shift in US counterterrorism strategy, with a renewed emphasis on capturing suspected terrorists for their intelligence value rather than killing them in targeted strikes," according to Foreign Policy.