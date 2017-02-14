NATO's European and Canadian members increased defence spending by 3.8 percent last year, amounting to around $10 billion more than in 2015, the bloc's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said as he briefed the media on the agenda of the NATO Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels on Tuesday.

Stressing the importance of increasing defence spending as a top priority amid security challenges, Stoltenberg said the top priority for the transatlantic alliance is to increase defence spending, as demanded by US President Donald Trump.

"We will stress the importance of fair burden-sharing and higher defence spending," Stoltenberg said.

He added that Europe's defence spending will be one of the main topics at a NATO summit in May, where Trump will be in attendance.

Trump said this month that NATO members must make "their full and proper financial contributions," although last year's rise is a broader response to Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and concerns about terror attacks.