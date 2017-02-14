WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hectic efforts continue to stop California dam from collapsing
More than 180,000 people who were evacuated have been told to stay away from their homes until further notice, as engineers work to fix a crumbling overflow channel of the Oroville Dam.
The Oroville Dam spillway releases 100,000 cubic feet of water per second down the main spillway in Oroville, California on February 13, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 14, 2017

Tens of thousands of Northern California residents stayed in shelters on Tuesday as engineers worked to repair a crumbling overflow channel at the tallest dam in the US.

Aside from fixing the Oroville Dam, the workers are tasked with draining the rain-swollen Oroville Reservoir before new storms sweep the region.

Evacuation orders for residents remain in effect as the risk to those living in the Feather River area below the dam is being reviewed, officials said.

More than 180,000 people who were evacuated have been told to stay away from their homes until further notice.

TRT World's Rachel Silverman reports.

RECOMMENDED

Emergency declaration

"We're doing everything we can to get this dam in shape that they can return and they can live safely without fear. It's very difficult," California Governor Jerry Brown told reporters during a news conference on Monday evening.

Brown on Monday sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting him to issue an emergency declaration, which would open up federal assistance for the affected communities.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
