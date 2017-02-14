The bill was ditched, but the protests go on. Romanians want the government to step down.

1. More than a half million people demonstrated in the capital of Bucharest against a bill that would have spared corrupt politicians from prosecution. The law was initially passed – and then was repealed on Sunday. But that hasn't been enough to restore confidence in the one-month-old government.

2. The cabinet of Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu enraged voters when it quietly approved an emergency decree that would have decriminalised several graft offences on January 31. The head of the ruling Social Democrat Party, Liviu Dragnea, is one of many facing such charges.

3. Dragnea was barred from serving in government – or becoming prime minister – after being convicted of voter fraud last year and is currently on trial for abuse of power, an allegation he denies. If the bill had not been repealed, Dragnea would have escaped prosecution.