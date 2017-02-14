Pakistanis on Tuesday mourned the deaths of at least 13 people who were killed in a Taliban-claimed suicide attack during a protest in Lahore, Pakistan's second largest city.

Eighty-nine people were wounded in the attack on Monday that targeted a protest organised by Pakistan's chemists and pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Shahbaz Sharif, chief minister of the central Punjab province, declared a day of mourning after the blast on Lahore's Mall Road, one of the city's main arteries, at rush hour.

TRT World spoke to Lahore-based journalist Hamza Ameer for more details.

Police casualties

Mushtaq Sukhera, inspector general of police in Punjab province, said five police officers were among the dead.

"It was a suicide attack. The bomber exploded himself when successful negotiations were underway between police officials and the protesters," Sukhera told reporters.

A spokesman for Jamaat-ur-Ahrar, a faction of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the attack.