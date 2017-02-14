February 14, 2017
A passenger train and a freight train collided in Luxembourg on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring several more, police said.
The passenger service from Thionville in northeast France hit a goods train in Bettembourg near the French border at around 0800 GMT, they said.
A similar collision occurred near the same location in 2006, killing six people.
Local sources have reported that the route from Luxembourg to Thionville will be suspended for 48 hours.
SOURCE:TRT World, AFP