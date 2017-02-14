POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Galatasaray part ways with coach Riekerink
Dutchman Jan Olde Riekerink was appointed as manager in March 2016 and leaves the club in third place on the Super league table five points behind log leaders, Besiktas.
Galatasaray part ways with coach Riekerink
By Staff Reporter
February 14, 2017

Turkish football club Galatasaray on Tuesday parted ways with head coach Jan Olde Riekerink less than a year after the Dutchman took the position, club President Dursun Ozbek announced.

Riekerink led the club to a domestic cup win over bitter rivals Fenerbahce last year, but Galatasaray are currently in third place and five points behind league leaders Besiktas after 20 games.

The club failed to qualify for the UEFA's Champions League and Europa League this season after finishing the 2015-16 season in sixth place.

The news comes a day after Galatasaray suffered a 2-1 home loss to Kayserispor, a team flirting with relegation.

The announcement was made official at a board meeting on Tuesday despite disagreements within the board.

RECOMMENDED

The Dutch manager was appointed as manager in March 2016 after the team parted ways with prominent Turkish manager Mustafa Denizli last February.

Galatasaray is replacing Riekerink with Super League team Kardemir Karabukspor's Croatian Manager Igor Tudor.

Kardemir Karabukspor's Chairman Ferudun Tankut told Anadolu Agency that Tudor had already agreed to terms with Galatasaray.

"Tudor will leave the club tomorrow for Galatasaray," Tankut said, adding, "This is not ethical at all. Galatasaray never contacted me on the issue."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem