South Korea's Constitutional Court is holding a hearing on whether to confirm the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.

Park was impeached by the parliament on December 9, 2016 after accusations that she colluded with her long-time friend, Choi Soon-sil to pressure big businesses to donate to two foundations set up to back the president's policy initiatives.

The court has accepted two thousand audio files for the hearing on whether to confirm the impeachment of the president.

But Park's team hopes that the tapes submitted by prosecutors may prove her innocence.

TRT World's spoke to Seoul-based journalist Adam Reed for more details.

If not , Park would be South Korea's first elected leader to be forced from office.