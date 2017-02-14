The half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jon-un has been assassinated in Malaysia. Kim Jong-nam was killed on Monday, according to reports from South Korean media.

He was allegedly killed with poisoned needles by two women at Kuala Lumpur airport and died en route to hospital.

Malaysian police have confirmed that the dead man was indeed Kim Jong-nam but have not yet determined the cause of death.

TRT World'sAdam Reed is following the story from Seoul.

Nithyanantham Sivananthan, a council member of the International Criminal Bar, also had this to say from Kuala Lumpur.