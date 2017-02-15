India successfully launched 104 satellites in a single mission on Wednesday, setting what its space agency says is a world record of launching the most satellites in one go.

Of the 104, 101 are foreign satellites to serve international customers as the South Asian nation seeks a bigger share of the $300 billion global space industry.

"This is a great moment for each and everyone of us. Today we have created history," said project director B. Jayakumar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his congratulations on the launch conducted by the state-run Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) that went off smoothly and was carried live on Indian news channels.

Modi is bullish on India's space programme, and has repeatedly praised the efforts of scientists who three years ago pulled off a low-cost mission to send a probe to orbit Mars that succeeded in the first attempt.