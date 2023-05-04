The United Nations has said it's planning for an outflow of 860,000 people from conflict-stricken Sudan, adding that $445 million would be needed to support them just through October.

The UN refugee agency said in a statement on Thursday that it had presented its appeal to donor countries earlier in the day, and the funds would go to people fleeing into Chad, South Sudan, Egypt, Ethiopia and the Central African Republic.

More than 100,000 people have already fled Sudan since deadly urban combat broke out on April 15 between Sudan's de facto leader Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, who commands the regular army, and his deputy turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who heads the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Another 330,000 people have been displaced inside Sudan, according to UN figures – and the situation is getting worse.

Thursday's announcement came as gunfire and explosions gripped Khartoum for the 20th straight day, leaving the latest ceasefire effort in tatters.

Even before fighting erupted, most humanitarian operations in countries neighbouring Sudan were already severely underfunded, with less than 15 percent of funding needs for 2023 covered on average, according to UNHCR.

"We urgently need timely, new funding to respond to the mounting needs," Raouf Mazou, the UN agency's assistance chief of operations, said in a statement.

"The needs are vast, and the challenges are numerous. If the crisis continues, peace and stability across the region could be at stake."

'More help needed'