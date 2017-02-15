Around 750,000 people are trapped in western Mosul with no means of safe exit ahead of Iraq's military offensive that could be launched any day, Oxfam warned in its report on Tuesday, calling on the Iraqi-led coalition to prioritise protection of civilians.

Mosul is Iraq's second-largest city which fell to Daesh in 2014. In October, the Iraqi-led coalition launched a major military offensive to drive out Daesh from the city.

The report said humanitarian conditions in western Mosul have worsened due to the supply routes being cut off following the recapture of the city's east in November.

It raised concerns for the families trapped in the city's west, particularly those living in the narrow streets of the old city which could turn into "death traps" once the military operation begins.