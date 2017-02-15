Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called for greater unity between Shiite and Sunni Muslims during his first official visit to the Arab Gulf since being elected in 2013.

As part of a one-day tour on Wednesday, Rouhani is visiting Oman and Kuwait, two countries Iran has enjoyed relatively warmer relations with in comparison to its ties with regional powerhouse Saudi Arabia.

"The basis of the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is always good neighbourly relations with neighbours and the security of the Persian Gulf," Rouhani is quoted as saying by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

The Iranian leader also pointed out that Sunnis and Shiites had "coexisted side by side peacefully for hundreds of years" in the region.

Tensions between the mainly-Shiite Iran and mainly-Sunni Arab Gulf states have been high over opposing interests in the civil wars in Syria and Yemen.