Two separate suicide attacks killed at least seven people in Pakistan on Wednesday.

A suicide bomber on a motorcycle targeted a van carrying judges in the Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing the driver and a passerby, police said.

Pakistan is currently witnessing a new spate of terrorism following a marked improvement in the overall security situation across the country over the past couple of years.

"A suicide bomber on a motorbike rammed into an official van in which some judges were travelling," senior superintendent of the Peshawar police, Sajjad Khan, told media.

He said the van driver was killed in the attack, which was claimed by the outlawed militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP.

Five people, including at least four judges, three of them female, were injured, he added.

Former cricketer-turned-politcian Imran Khan was due to visit the nearby hospital. Local media reported that he was unharmed.

Attack in tribal region