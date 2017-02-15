US President Donald Trump says he will work very hard to deliver what he calls "really a great peace deal" in the Middle East, adding that any future deal will need an agreement from both sides.

Trump was speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a joint press conference at the White House on Wednesday, during which he also said Palestinians need to acknowledge Israel as a country, while Israel should "hold back" on settlement building in the West Bank "for a little bit."

The right-wing Israeli leader later insisted that Jewish settlements were "not the core of the conflict," and made no commitment to reduce settlement building.

TRT World'sJennifer Glasse watched that news conference from Washington DC.

But in a break from longstanding US policy, Trump indicated he was not committed to a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians.

"I'm looking at two-state and one-state, and I like the one that both parties like. I'm very happy with the one that both parties like," he said.

"I can live with either one. I thought for a while it looked like the two-state, looked like it may be the easier of the two, but honestly if Bibi and if the Palestinians, if Israel and the Palestinians are happy, I'm happy with the one they like the best," Trump said, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.