Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is preparing for his first meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.

The two had previously met last year before Trump was elected president.

During the presidential campaign, Trump was often unabashedly pro-Israel, promising to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. He also nominated David Friedman, a supporter of settlements, as his envoy to Israel, saying that he wouldn't apply pressure on Israel for talks with the Palestinians.

TRT World 's Will Denselow brings more from New York on the meeting.