WORLD
3 MIN READ
Second round of Syria talks in Astana delayed by a day
Talks have been rescheduled for Thursday, when the participants will focus on bolstering a shaky ceasefire on the ground.
Second round of Syria talks in Astana delayed by a day
Syrian rebels cast doubt on Monday over whether they would attend the talks, accusing Russia of failing to get the regime to comply fully with a ceasefire. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 15, 2017

Talks on the Syrian crisis involving Russia, Iran, and Turkey, that were due to start on Wednesday in the Kazakh capital, Astana, have been delayed by one day, Kazakhstan's foreign ministry said without explaining the reason for the delay.

Syrian rebels cast doubt on Monday over whether they would attend the talks, accusing Russia of failing to get the regime to comply fully with a ceasefire or take any confidence-building steps.

Representatives of Bashar al Assad's regime and the rebels attended the previous round of talks in Astana in January but refused to negotiate directly with each other or sign any documents.

Warm-up for Geneva meet

The meeting is viewed as a warm-up for the UN-led negotiations on the protracted war due to begin in Geneva on February 23.

The Syrian regime has confirmed it will be represented again at the Astana talks by its ambassador to the UN, Basharal-Jaafari.

RECOMMENDED

Russia is sending presidential envoy Alexander Lavrentiev while Iran said it is dispatching Deputy Foreign Minister HosseinJaberiAnsari.

Agence France-Presse reported that the UN envoy on Syria, Staffan de Mistura, would not participate personally in the latest Astana meeting but that his office would be represented by a "technical team."

The Astana initiative has left the West on the sidelines of the latest push to end the war in Syria.

Moscow has invited the US to participate as an observer but the State Department has yet to confirm Washington will be involved.

Talks are likely to focus on bolstering a shaky ceasefire on the ground after Moscow, Tehran and Ankara agreed to establish a "mechanism" aimed at ensuring the truce.

Russia and Iran have helped turn the tables on the ground with their military backing for Assad, while Turkey and other Gulf nations support rebels fighting to oust the regime.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem