BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
London Science Museum reveals evolution of robotics
A new exhibition of the 500-year history of robotics paves the way for the imagination of humankind, and stirs debate about the ethical implications and consequences of robotic technology.
London Science Museum reveals evolution of robotics
The exhibition at the Science Museum in London showcases the 500-year history of robots, with over 100 robots. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 15, 2017

An exhibition at the London Science Museum documents the 500-year history of robots with over 100 mechanical beings. The museum offers the largest collection of humanoid robots ever displayed.

Human beings' quest to recreate themselves as machines has sparked debate on rules for robotic technology and its moral aspects. But there is no general agreement on the rules for robots.

"We've got the possibility of artificial intelligent machines doing their own things that are not good for humans and even treating humans as some sort of subspecies," said Kevin Warwick, a professor at the University of Reading.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World's Dana Lewis has more from London.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem