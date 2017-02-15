WORLD
1 MIN READ
Evacuees living below California's dam allowed to return home
More than 180,000 people in Marysville, Yuba, Butte and Sutter counties had left their homes after Sunday's evacuation order.
Evacuees living below California's dam allowed to return home
Water is released from the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California on February, 12 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 15, 2017

Authorities in northern California lifted the three-day mandatory evacuation order which was issued on Sunday after an emergency spillway of America's tallest dam at Lake Oroville, threatened to fail due to structural damage.

More than 180,000 people living in Marysville, Yuba, Butte and Sutter counties were told to stay away from their homes on Sunday after authorities said the dam could unleash floodwaters along the Feather River, which ran through the area.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea announced on Tuesday that the evacuees can come back to their homes and reopen their businesses.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem