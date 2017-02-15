What does the report say?

Pakistan has long been a host to millions of Afghans who fled to neighbouring states following political turmoil and the Soviet occupation of their country in 1978.

Roughly 2 million refugees still live in Pakistan, making it one of the top refugee-hosting countries in the world.

But in 2016, around 570,000 Afghan refugees were forced to return by Pakistani authorities, said a report by Human Rights Watch (HRW). The report also said the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) was "complicit in these violations."

Most of the people – roughly 365,000 – were registered refugees, meaning they had disclosed their status to the government and were guaranteed protection under international law.

"This coerced exodus amounts to the largest unlawful mass forced return of refugees and asylum seekers in the world in recent times," HRW said.

Why are they being forced to leave?

The repatriation drive is not new. The UNHCR has helped 3.8 million Afghans return home since 2002.

But what happened last year was unprecedented.

Both Pakistan and Afghanistan have been battling militancy and often blame each other for instigating attacks.

Relations took an ugly turn in December 2014 when terrorists attacked a school in Pakistan's northern city of Peshawar and killed 145 people, including 132 children.

Within a few weeks, Pakistan introduced a new strategy to combat militancy, giving broader powers to security agencies.

As part of that strategy, Afghans were also to be repatriated, even though investigators found no evidence of their involvement in the attack, said the HRW.

Officially, the Pakistani government says the move to send the refugees back to Afghanistan is due to security and economic reasons.

Did deteriorating relations play any part in this?

Yes.

The strict scrutiny of the Afghan refugees came at a time when Afghanistan was cementing economic and diplomatic ties with India, Pakistan's next-door arch rival.

A trade deal signed in May 2016 allows Iran and India to use Afghanistan as a transit route to export goods to Central Asia and Russia, bypassing Pakistan entirely.

Islamabad saw the trade pact as growing Indian influence in the region.

Then in June 2016, Pakistani and Afghani troops clashed on the Torkham border, leaving a Pakistan major and an Afghan soldier dead.