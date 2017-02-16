President Donald Trump on Thursday hosted a combative press conference at the White House in Washington where he defended his first month in office.

Hosting his first solo press conference since taking office, Trump had begun by announcing Alexander Acosta as his new pick for labour secretary.

Trump also dismissed media reports that his presidential campaign team had contacts with Russian intelligence officials.

He said reports that his aides had repeated contact with Russian intelligence during the campaign were a ruse, and that he himself has had no contact or business dealings in Russia.