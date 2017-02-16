WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump defends administration in first solo press conference
US President Donald Trump held a combative press conference where he defended his first month in office. He says his administration is "running like a fine-tuned machine".
Trump defends administration in first solo press conference
During his press conference, US President Donald Trump accused the media and opposition of standing in his way. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 16, 2017

President Donald Trump on Thursday hosted a combative press conference at the White House in Washington where he defended his first month in office.

Hosting his first solo press conference since taking office, Trump had begun by announcing Alexander Acosta as his new pick for labour secretary.

Trump also dismissed media reports that his presidential campaign team had contacts with Russian intelligence officials.

He said reports that his aides had repeated contact with Russian intelligence during the campaign were a ruse, and that he himself has had no contact or business dealings in Russia.

RECOMMENDED

Trump said the dishonesty of the media was out of control.

TRT World's Jennifer Glasse reports from Washington.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem