US President Donald Trump's 27-day-old administration was dealt another setback on Wednesday when Andrew Puzder withdrew from consideration for the position of labour secretary amid concerns that he would not gain Senate approval.

Puzder's confirmation hearing was scheduled for Thursday. His decision is seen as another blow to the White House still regrouping after the resignation of national security adviser Michael Flynn on Monday night, after less than a month on the job.

"After careful consideration and discussions with my family, I am withdrawing my nomination for Secretary of Labor," Puzder said in a statement.

Questions of labour rights

Puzder, the chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants Inc, which primarily franchises fast-food chains including Hardee's and Carl's Jr, has been at the centre of a swirl of controversies, complaints and potential conflicts.

He admitted earlier this month that he and his wife had employed an undocumented person as a housekeeper. He faced a flurry of complaints and legal cases brought in recent weeks and months by workers against his business and the franchises.