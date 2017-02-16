Photons are the tiny building blocks which make up light. Invisible to the naked eye, these unpredictable particles are now successfully being used to encrypt information securely.

In an unpolarised state, these minuscule measures of light can spin vertically, horizontally and diagonally – all at once. It is impossible to know the position and speed of the photon at any given time, making it a game changer for secure communications.

How? The answer is not very simple but breaking it down as much as possible: photons are created one at a time – a string – using LEDs. If the photon is then passed through a polarising filter, depending on the type of the filter, the light particle will either spin vertically or horizontally or diagonally.