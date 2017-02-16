Malaysian police on Thursday said the third suspect has been detained in connection with the death of the estranged older half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

"He was detained to facilitate investigations as he is the boyfriend of the second suspect," Selangor state police chief Abu Samah Mat said.

Earlier in the day, the police arrested the second female suspect carrying an Indonesian passport. The arrest of a female national was later confirmed by the foreign ministry of Indonesia.

She was identified with the help of CCTV footage from Kuala Lumpur International Airport, the police said.

Malaysian police made the first detention of a woman holding Vietnam travel papers on Wednesday.

Police said they were looking for a "few" other foreign suspects as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of Kim Jong-nam.

TRT World'sMelanie Ralph in Singapore has more on these developments.

Target of assassination?