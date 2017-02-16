A suicide bomber attacked a crowded Sufi shrine in southern Pakistan on Thursday, police said, with local television reporting that at least 75 people were killed and dozens more wounded in the latest in a wave of bombings this week.

The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack, which came shortly after another Daesh bomb attack killed at least 48 people in Baghdad, Iraq.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif vowed that security forces would track down the perpetrators of the attack, according to Pakistani state TV.

"Each drop of the nation's blood shall be avenged, and avenged immediately." Pakistan's army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said in a statement.

A suicide bomber entered the shrine as crowds massed on Thursday, a statement from the Sindh police spokesman said.