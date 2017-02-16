WORLD
Myanmar army ends operation in Rakhine State
Myanmar's army has ended a four-month long operation which was dogged by allegations of torture and rape against Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine state.
Rohingya Muslims at a camp for Muslim refugees in Sittwe, Rakhine state, western Myanmar. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 16, 2017

Myanmar's army on Thursday ended a four-month long counter-insurgency operation in Rakhine state.

During the operation, human rights groups and the United Nations accused soldiers of rape and torture against the Rohingya Muslim minority.

The military is also accused of burning over a thousand homes.

Nearly 70,000 Muslims have since escaped to Bangladesh.

TRT World spoke to journalist David Grunebaum who says it's unlikely the government will ever allow outsiders to investigate the human rights violations.

