WORLD
2 MIN READ
Eight women, one child killed in air raid near Yemen's capital
Medics say the strikes hit the women's section at a funeral. Houthi rebels blame the Saudi-backed coalition for the attack.
Eight women, one child killed in air raid near Yemen's capital
The remains of a funeral hall destroyed in another Saudi-led air strike in Sana'a, Yemen on October 8, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 16, 2017

Eight women and a child were killed in an overnight air raid on a funeral reception in the village of Shiraa near Sana'a, medics in the Yemeni capital said on Thursday.

At least 10 more women were reported wounded in the raid, which hit the women's reception area at a funeral in Arhab district, 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of Sana'a. Victims were taken to local hospitals.

Yemen has been in a state of war since 2015. The conflict pits the government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi against predominantly Shia Houthi rebels who are loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Both sides have international support in some military capacity.

RECOMMENDED

The rebels, who control the capital, accused the Saudi-backed coalition of carrying out this latest strike. A coalition spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

The Yemeni conflict escalated in March 2015, when the coalition began targeting the Houthi fighters, who had seized control of Sana'a.

The United Nations says more than 7,400 people, including around 1,400 children, have been killed in violence across Yemen since then.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem