The White House on Friday denied it was considering a proposal to mobilise as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up non-citizens who are in the country illegally.

The Associated Press (AP), citing a draft memo it obtained, reported earlier on Friday that the Trump administration was considering utilising the military reserve branch in 11 states to target people who are in the US illegally, including millions living nowhere near the Mexico border.

However, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the AP report was "100 percent not true" and "irresponsible."

''There is no effort at all to utilise the National Guard to round up unauthorised immigrants," he said.

The 11-page document calls for the unprecedented militarisation of immigration enforcement as far north as Portland, Oregon, and as far east as New Orleans, Louisiana.