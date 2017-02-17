WORLD
1 MIN READ
New Gambian president to be inaugurated on home soil
Former president Yahya Jammeh fled into exile after the West African regional bloc persuaded him to hand over power. It marks the first democratic transition of power in the country's history.
New Gambian president to be inaugurated on home soil
By Staff Reporter
February 17, 2017

The new president of Gambia will be inaugurated for a second time on Saturday.

It follows the December 1 election, which saw Adama Barrow defeat Yahya Jammeh.

The former ruler initially conceded defeat to Barrow, but then retracted.

It led to a period of political turmoil, which saw Barrow sworn-in at the Gambian embassy in neighbouring Senegal.

RECOMMENDED

Now, he will take part in an official ceremony in his home country.

Barrow has never held any public office and Gambians are hoping he'll bring change to a country which was ruled by Jammeh since 1994 following a coup.

TRT World 's Fidelis Mbah reports from Bakau in Gambia.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem