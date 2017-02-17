WORLD
US appeals court suspends proceedings over Trump travel ban
The court suspended further examination of the existing executive order after the president announced he would next week issue a new travel ban order.
Protester outside the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals courthouse in San Francisco, California, February 7, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 17, 2017

A US appeals court on Thursday suspended proceedings over President Donald Trump's travel ban on individuals from seven Muslim majority countries.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals made the announcement after Trump said he planned to issue a new travel ban next week. The US Justice Department, representing the administration, requested the stay in proceedings.

At a White House news conference on Thursday, Trump slammed the appeals court.

"The new order is going to be very much tailored to what I consider to be a very bad decision," Trump said, adding: "We had a bad court."

Trump gave no details about the replacement order.

The court said it would hold off on deciding whether to have a larger panel of judges reconsider a ruling that kept the original executive order on hold. The appeals court had upheld a temporary injunction earlier issued on the travel ban by a federal judge in Washington state.

Legal experts said a new directive would have a better chance of withstanding courtroom scrutiny if it covered some non-Muslim countries and exempted non-citizen immigrants living in the US legally.

The original order, issued on January 27, triggered chaos at some US and overseas airports, led to international protests, complaints from businesses and drew more than a dozen legal challenges.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
