A US appeals court on Thursday suspended proceedings over President Donald Trump's travel ban on individuals from seven Muslim majority countries.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals made the announcement after Trump said he planned to issue a new travel ban next week. The US Justice Department, representing the administration, requested the stay in proceedings.

At a White House news conference on Thursday, Trump slammed the appeals court.

"The new order is going to be very much tailored to what I consider to be a very bad decision," Trump said, adding: "We had a bad court."