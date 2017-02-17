Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair broke his silence on the British exit from the European Union on Friday, calling on fellow Britons to "rise up" against the move.

It was the first time the ex-Labour Party leader openly challenged the Brexit since the UK voted to leave the bloc in a referendum last June.

"The people voted without knowledge of the terms of Brexit. As these terms become clear, it is their right to change their mind. Our mission is to persuade them to do so," he told pro-European group Open Britain.

"This is not the time for retreat, indifference or despair; but the time to rise up in defence of what we believe," he said.

As TRT World'sSarah Morice in London explains, Blair, British prime minister from 1997-2007, is facing an uphill battle.

Point of no return

Blair accused the country's Conservative government of pushing for a "Brexit at any cost" following the outcome of the referendum, which he said was conducted without a clear understanding of possible consequences.

He stopped short of calling for a second EU referendum.

The result of the June 2016 referendum led then-Prime Minister David Cameron, whose government organised the vote, to step down. Although Cameron supported the referendum after pushing the EU for more favourable conditions for the UK, he campaigned to keep the UK in the bloc.