The bond between Europe and America is the "strongest bulwark" against instability and violence, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday as he addressed an international audience at the 53rd Munich Security Conference.

His comments were an attempt to calm Washington's jittery allies in Europe, who are seeking clarity on US President Donald Trump's commitment to the political unity of the continent.

"The transatlantic bond remains our strongest bulwark against instability and violence," Mattis said. "I am confident that we will strengthen our partnerships, confronting those who choose to attack innocent people or our democratic processes and freedoms."

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood is in Munich and filed this report.

Mattis, in his debut trip to Europe called on NATO allies to contribute their fair share to their collective defence.

"We all see our community of nations under threat on multiple fronts as the arc of instability builds on NATO's periphery and beyond," Mattis said.