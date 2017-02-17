February 17, 2017
A car bomb blast in the southeastern Turkish town of Viransehir in the Sanliurfa province has targeted a building housing judges and prosecutors.
Sanliurfa's Governor Gungor Azim Tuna said a 3-year-old child was killed in the attack, which injured 15 others.
The blast occurred at 20:45 local time.
Tuna said the car was parked outside the lodging in the evening by a suspect aged 18-20 years old.
Police and ambulances have been sent to the scene to tend to the wounded.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies