Syria, Russia, Trump & terror likely to top Munich agenda
The annual Munich Security Conference is also expected to focus on Ukraine and Europe's future in the face of Brexit, and the rise of right-wing populism on the continent and in the United States.
The Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich, host of the three-day security conference that begins on February 17. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 17, 2017

The 2017 Munich Security Conference is taking place in the shadow of regional wars, the rise of right-wing populism in Europe and the US, the threat of terror, and Donald Trump.

The annual conference in the German city has become one of the world's most important foreign and security policy gatherings.

The agenda this year will include the future of transatlantic relations, NATO and the EU, the Ukraine crisis, ties to Russia, and the war in Syria, according to conference chairman Wolfgang Ischinger.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood has this preview from Munich.

SOURCE:TRT World
