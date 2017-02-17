The 2017 Munich Security Conference is taking place in the shadow of regional wars, the rise of right-wing populism in Europe and the US, the threat of terror, and Donald Trump.

The annual conference in the German city has become one of the world's most important foreign and security policy gatherings.

The agenda this year will include the future of transatlantic relations, NATO and the EU, the Ukraine crisis, ties to Russia, and the war in Syria, according to conference chairman Wolfgang Ischinger.