A South Korean court on Friday approved an arrest warrant for Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee over his alleged role in a corruption scandal.

The corruption scandal also led South Korea's parliament to impeach President Park Geun-hye.

Lee (48), vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, was taken into custody at the Seoul Detention Centre, where he had waited for the court's decision following a day-long closed-door hearing that ended on Thursday evening.

The decision is a fresh blow to the world's biggest maker of smartphones.

TRT World's Editor-at-Large Craig Copetas explains how damaging it is for the company.

Samsung denies any wrongdoing

The judge's decision was announced at about 5:30 am (2030 GMT) on Friday, more than 10 hours after Lee, the sprawling conglomerate's third-generation leader, had left the court.

The same court rejected a request from prosecutors last month to arrest Lee.

On Tuesday, the special prosecutor's office had requested a warrant to arrest him and another executive, Samsung Electronics' president Park Sang-jin, on bribery and other charges.

However, the court rejected the request to arrest Park, who also heads the Korea Equestrian Federation, saying it was not needed given his "position, the boundary of his authority and his actual role."