Turkey is voting on its constitution. Here are 17 ways it might change
Some say the amendments will be the key to Turkey's economic and democratic development. Others say it will give way to one-man rule.
Grand National Assembly of Turkey. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 17, 2017

Turkey begins a countdown to the presidential referendum. The vote takes place on April 16.

Here's a brief overview of how the constitution might change if a referendum is passed:

• Position of the prime minister will be abolished

• The number of MPs will be increased to 600

• High-ranking public executives will be directly appointed by the president

• The president can be sent to the high court with 400 votes

• State of emergency will be declared by the president and approved by the Parliament

• The president will not be required to dissociate from his/her political party

• Judiciary, in addition to independence, will also be defined as impartial

• Parliamentary and presidential elections will be held simultaneously every five years

• The Parliament will be able to request an investigation into the president's affairs by passing a majority vote

• The president will appoint ministers and vice president(s)

• The Board of Judges and Prosecutors will be comprised of the minister of justice, the undersecretary, seven members appointed by the Parliament, and four members appointed by the president

• The age requirement to become an MP will be lowered to 18

• The legislative prerogative of the Parliament will be maintained

• The investigation decree for the president requires 360 votes

• Both the president and the parliament will be able to request a re-election

• The president must get parliamentary approval for the budget

• Military Courts will be restricted to disciplinary issues among military officers

