A city in the Netherlands has decided to test LED lights to help highly distracted pedestrians who are detached from reality due to their smartphones. The plan is to place LED light strips on sidewalks at intersections. The light strip will turn red if it isn't safe to cross, and become green when it's good to go. Although we don't recommend doing the zombie walk, the Netherlands may soon be the safest place to do so.

It doesn't sound like something we should worry about until we get an actual flying car, but Kitty Hawk, a company trying to make personal flight possible, is trying to find flight test engineers who can conduct testing in austere outdoor environments. The applicants are required to have a private pilot's licence and be able to make sound judgments in safety-critical situations. The company also offers free food, happy hours and afternoon chocolate. Serious incentives – not to mention being the first to fly these things.

Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg has recently published a 6,000-word manifesto detailing Facebook's ambitions on the global scale. Its aim is to describe how Facebook is going to make the world better through a number of things, including fighting against terror. Although you probably won't read it, it's interesting to see Facebook trying to make the world a better place, in addition to giving us a place to share cat videos and stalk our friends. The manifesto reminds us of the following video from the HBO show Silicon Valley.