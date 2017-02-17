Daesh has attacked security posts in eastern Afghanistan killing 17 soldiers, a provincial official said on Friday.

Ahmad Ali Hazrat, chief of the provincial council in the province, said the attack took place the previous night in the Dih Bala district in eastern Nangarhar province.

Hazrat said Daesh attacked army security posts from three directions and after several hours of heavy fighting, 17 army soldiers were dead.

General Doulat Waziri, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defiance, said 21 attackers were also killed in the fighting.