WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump's pick for National Security Adviser turns down offer
The White House says retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward cited family and financial reasons for opting not to take the job. Harward was Trump's pick to replace Michael Flynn, who resigned on Monday.
Trump's pick for National Security Adviser turns down offer
File photo of Vice Admiral Robert Harward, commanding officer of Combined Joint Interagency Task Force 435, speaking to an Afghan official during his visit to Zaranj, Afghanistan, on January 6, 2011. / AP
By Staff Reporter
February 17, 2017

US President Donald Trump's latest choice for the role of National Security Adviser, Robert Harward, has turned down the job offer, a senior White House official said on Thursday.

Harward, a retired vice admiral, was offered the job after Michael Flynn resigned on Monday. Flynn had misled Vice President Mike Pence over his conversations with Russia's ambassador to the United States.

Media outed Flynn after multiple sources confirmed that Trump aides were in contact with Russian officials during Trump's election campaign, and discussed sanctions former President Barack Obama had imposed on Russia.

Trump on Thursday called the media "dishonest" for reporting the story, and blamed them for Flynn's resignation.

RECOMMENDED

A White House official said Harward cited family and financial reasons for opting not to take the job.

Harward is a senior executive at aerospace company, Lockheed Martin.

TRT World spoke to Will Denselow in New York.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem