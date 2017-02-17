CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Turkish kebap fires up regulatory debate
The Adana Chamber of Commerce wants to standardise the taste of the city's famous kebap. That amuses Adana's kebap makers, who don't think the authorities should meddle with their recipes.
Turkish kebap fires up regulatory debate
Critics say the standardised recipe the trade body came up with does not produce an authentic Adana kebap. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 17, 2017

The Adana Chamber of Commerce says its decision to standardise the ingredients and preparation of the city's spicy kebap will ensure the recipe is preserved for future generations, and make the local favourite export-friendly.

The only problem is that critics say they've got it all wrong.

"The standardised recipe from the Chamber of Commerce is not the real Adana kebap. It's something different," Zekeriya Tiniz, the owner of Elem restaurant, told TRT World.

RECOMMENDED

As Andre Pierre du Plessis discovered, local restaurateurs are proud of their distinctive taste and don't want authorities messing with their recipe for success.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem