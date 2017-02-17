Malaysian police on Friday said they will not release the body of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un until DNA samples are provided from his next-of-kin.

Selangor state police chief Abdul Samah Mat said the samples were needed to confirm the identity of the victim.

"We are still waiting for the next-of-kin application, we have not received it yet," the police chief said. "We need to collect DNA samples from the next-of-kin in order to get conclusive evidence on the victim's identity."

Police are investigating Monday's alleged murder of a man provisionally identified as Kim Jong-nam, the eldest son of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.

The North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday officially requested the release of the body, having earlier tried in vain to stop Malaysian authorities from carrying out an autopsy.

Malaysia completed the autopsy on Wednesday, but authorities have not released the results.

The chairman of South Korea's National Assembly Intelligence Committee Lee Cheol Woo said on Wednesday, without revealing how he knew, that the 46-year-old Kim was poisoned by two women.

Following Kim's death, Malaysia arrested two female suspects, one an Indonesian and the other carrying Vietnamese travel documents.