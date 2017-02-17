Seven suspected Boko Haram militants on Friday blew themselves up on the outskirts of the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri, according to a local aid agency.

Refugees preparing to return to their home villages were targeted by the militants, said a witness to the attempted attack.

Witnesses also said the attackers detonated their bombs near a large refugee camp, outside which crowds of displaced people were gathering around trucks to form convoys before trying to return home.

Ahmed Satoni, the chairman of Borno State Emergency Management Agency, said they did not record any civilian casualties.