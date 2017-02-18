Speaking at the Philippine Military Academy's alumni homecoming in Baguio City, he said the drug problem was more complex than he initially thought, prompting him to seek military support.

"I need the help of each one, especially the military, not for social control but protection (for) the citizens from the lawless, the reckless, and the selfish," the firebrand leader said.

Both the government and police have denied that extra-judicial killings have taken place. But human rights groups believe many deaths that police had attributed to vigilantes were carried out by assassins likely colluding with police.

"We cannot teach that killing is wrong by killing those who kill. It also increases the number of killers," CBCP president and Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas said in a statement.

Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, who also joined the rally, called for strengthening and promoting the culture of non-violent movements.

Nearly 80 percent of the Philippines' 100 million people are Catholic, and until recently the church had been hesitant to criticise Duterte's war on drugs.