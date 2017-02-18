WORLD
2 MIN READ
Climate change sceptic sworn in as head of US EPA
Scott Pruitt is known as a fierce critic of the Environmental Protection Agency and used his former post as Attorney General of Oklahoma to repeatedly sue the agency.
Climate change sceptic sworn in as head of US EPA
Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt testifies before a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency in Washington, US, January 18, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 18, 2017

One of Donald Trump's most controversial appointments takes office as head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Scott Pruitt was sworn in by Justice Samuel Alito on Friday after the US Senate confirmed him over the objections of Democrats and environmentalists who are worried he will gut the agency.

The Senate confirmed Pruitt as the Trump administration readies executive orders to ease regulation on drillers and miners.

The installation of Pruitt, who sued the agency he intends to lead more than a dozen times as Oklahoma Attorney General, reinforces expectations on both sides of the political divide that America will cede its position as a leader in the global fight on climate change.

RECOMMENDED

Democratic lawmakers attempted to delay the confirmation, citing Pruitt's earlier calls to dismantle the EPA as well as his close ties to the fossil fuel industry.

Senators voted 52-46 to approve Pruitt, who was to be sworn in at the White House.

TRT World spoke to Dina Demetrius in Los Angeles.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem