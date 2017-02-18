One of Donald Trump's most controversial appointments takes office as head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Scott Pruitt was sworn in by Justice Samuel Alito on Friday after the US Senate confirmed him over the objections of Democrats and environmentalists who are worried he will gut the agency.

The Senate confirmed Pruitt as the Trump administration readies executive orders to ease regulation on drillers and miners.

The installation of Pruitt, who sued the agency he intends to lead more than a dozen times as Oklahoma Attorney General, reinforces expectations on both sides of the political divide that America will cede its position as a leader in the global fight on climate change.