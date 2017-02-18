Thousands of Mexicans held one another's arms on Friday to form a human chain on their country's border with the US, to protest against President Donald Trump's plan to erect a wall between the two countries.

Organised by local authorities, the protest brought together a cross-section of people, including politicians, social leaders and crowds of students.

The protest was held in the border town of Ciudad Juarez which already is separated by extensive fencing from its American neighbour city El Paso.

The demonstrators chanted slogans against Trump, whose plans to build the wall to keep undocumented immigrants out of the US and make Mexico foot the bill have enraged many people here.

Under the watchful eye of US Border Patrol officers, protesters, including El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, formed a human barrier that spanned nearly 1.5 kilometres.